The Presbyterian Outlook

Genesis 21:8-21; Romans 6:1b-11; Matthew 10:24-39 Ordinary 12A; Proper 7 I do not like biblical door number one or biblical door number two this week. Perhaps the epistle lesson from Romans is the way to go, although dying and rising with Christ presents its own set of preaching challenges. The Old Testament reading from Genesis is one of my least favorite stories in Genesis. Sarah appears petty and jealous and cruel. Abraham comes across as unwilling to stand up for the vulnerable, I don’t care if God tells him to listen to Sarah. Then there’s God in this narrative. God’s instruction to Abraham to listen to Sarah and send Hagar and Ishmael away does not inspire me to praise and worship, either. The pericope overflows with character traits one would not admonish anyone to emulate. But, alleluia, one can preach the Gospel text, right? Disciples should be like their teachers. So far so good. Don’t be afraid. Standard biblical fare and sound advice even if difficult to … [Read more...]