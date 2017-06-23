The Presbyterian Outlook

  • Outlook Reporting 2 days ago

    Way Forward Commission expected to release interim report soon

    by Leslie Scanlon
    The Way Forward Commission will meet by conference call June 27 – and is expected to soon release a mid-term report regarding its work, midway to the 2018 General Assembly. In the days leading up to that, there’s been some building tension – particularly regarding what the commission might say or recommend regarding the Presbyterian Mission Agency. Tony De La Rosa, interim executive director of the Presbyterian Mission Agency, on June 15 released a seven-page “open letter” to the commission, saying he was doing so “in my own individual capacity.”… continue reading...

  • Commentary 3 days ago

    Learning from urban churches

    by The Presbyterian Outlook
    Guest commentary by Nile Harper (What are the hallmarks of healthy churches in your region? Submit a blog or a “what’s right” piece to the Outlook! More information here.) Yes, God is doing new things in and through Presbyterian congregations in urban areas today! In my work with urban congregations, I’ve witnessed the creative life and ministries of urban churches. Despite declining membership and decreasing financial resources in some congregations, significant numbers of urban churches (including Presbyterian churches) currently are growing in spirit and witness and in vitality. What are… continue reading...

  • Looking into the lectionary 3 days ago

    June 25, 2017 – 3rd Sunday after Pentecost

    by Jill Duffield
    Genesis 21:8-21; Romans 6:1b-11; Matthew 10:24-39 Ordinary 12A; Proper 7 I do not like biblical door number one or biblical door number two this week. Jill Duffield’s lectionary reflections are sent to the Outlook’s email list every Monday. Perhaps the epistle lesson from Romans is the way to go, although dying and rising with Christ presents its own set of preaching challenges. The Old Testament reading from Genesis is one of my least favorite stories in Genesis. Sarah appears petty and jealous and cruel. Abraham comes across as unwilling to… continue reading...

New interactive map highlights Presbyterian historic sites in St. Louis area

(OGA) A map can be an essential tool for anyone embarking on a road trip. Now a different kind of map—an interactive map of Presbyterian historic sites—is available for those headed to St. Louis to attend Big Tent (July 6–8) or the 223rd General Assembly (June 16–23, 2018). The new online map, developed by staff in the Presbyterian Church (U.S.A.)’s Office of the General Assembly, gives locations and information about thirteen historic churches and other sites in the St. Louis area. Screenshot of Presbyterian Historic Sites Storymap On the map, the sites are flagged by numbered red signpost icons. Click on a signpost or one of the photos below the map to read a short blurb about the history of the site. Zoom in on the map for more exact street locations. The sites include Blackburn College, founded in 1837 by pioneering Presbyterian pastor Gideon Blackburn, and the monument and gravesite of Elijah P. Lovejoy, a Presbyterian minister whose crusade against slavery cost … [Read more...]

The Way Forward Commission will meet by conference call June 27 – and is expected to soon release a mid-term report regarding its work, midway to the 2018 General Assembly. In the days leading up to that, there’s been some building tension – particularly regarding what the commission might say or recommend regarding the Presbyterian Mission Agency. Tony De La Rosa, interim executive director of the Presbyterian Mission Agency, on June 15 released a seven-page “open letter” to the commission, saying he was doing so “in my own individual capacity.” In that letter, De La Rosa raised several issues he wants the commission to consider, asked the commission to meet with leadership of the agency in September and asked for “deeper, intentional conversation.” Now, the leadership of the Presbyterian Mission Agency Board has written a letter to the full board and to the leadership cabinet of the Presbyterian Mission Agency – voicing concerns about De La Rosa’s letter. Ken Godshall, the … [Read more...]

A season of prayer of peace on the Korean Peninsula

(OGA) June 25 marks the beginning of the Korea War—in 1950—as understood in South Korea. For the Presbyterian Church (U.S.A.) it also marks the beginning of the “Season of Prayer and Reflection in the Korean Peninsula,” which runs until August 15, the day in 1945 when Korea was liberated from the Japanese occupation of WWII. For a number of years, leaders from the PC(USA) and the Presbyterian Church in Korea (PCK) have called on members and friends of both churches to pray for peace on the Korean Peninsula and to engage in a season of prayer and reflection from the key historic dates of June 25 through August 15. Memorial Tower at No Gun Ri Peace Park, South Korea The Season of Prayer emphasizes that: “For the people of the PCK, this season of prayer will be a time to remember the suffering of separated families on the Korean Peninsula; and to acknowledge that, since the partition of the peninsula, the Christian commitment to reconciliation has been compromised by … [Read more...]

Learning from urban churches

Guest commentary by Nile Harper (What are the hallmarks of healthy churches in your region? Submit a blog or a “what’s right” piece to the Outlook! More information here.) Yes, God is doing new things in and through Presbyterian congregations in urban areas today! In my work with urban congregations, I’ve witnessed the creative life and ministries of urban churches. Despite declining membership and decreasing financial resources in some congregations, significant numbers of urban churches (including Presbyterian churches) currently are growing in spirit and witness and in vitality. What are some of the signs of this vitality? Worship The most dynamic sign of vitality is the creative worship taking place in many urban congregations. Music is alive and spiritually powerful. Preaching is engaging and vigorous. Liturgy is culturally sensitive and directly related to mission. Renewed worship is being designed to speak to the mind as well as to the heart and soul. There is … [Read more...]

June 25, 2017 – 3rd Sunday after Pentecost

Genesis 21:8-21; Romans 6:1b-11; Matthew 10:24-39 Ordinary 12A; Proper 7 I do not like biblical door number one or biblical door number two this week. Perhaps the epistle lesson from Romans is the way to go, although dying and rising with Christ presents its own set of preaching challenges. The Old Testament reading from Genesis is one of my least favorite stories in Genesis. Sarah appears petty and jealous and cruel. Abraham comes across as unwilling to stand up for the vulnerable, I don’t care if God tells him to listen to Sarah. Then there’s God in this narrative. God’s instruction to Abraham to listen to Sarah and send Hagar and Ishmael away does not inspire me to praise and worship, either. The pericope overflows with character traits one would not admonish anyone to emulate. But, alleluia, one can preach the Gospel text, right? Disciples should be like their teachers. So far so good. Don’t be afraid. Standard biblical fare and sound advice even if difficult to … [Read more...]

No major US religious groups approve refusing service to gays

(RNS) In no U.S. religious group does a majority think it’s acceptable for businesspeople to invoke their religious beliefs to refuse service to gays. This finding from a 2016 Public Religion Research Institute survey is a first, said Robert P. Jones, CEO of the nonprofit research group. In a 2015 PRRI survey that asked the same question, more than half of white evangelical Protestants and Mormons approved of those who cited religious belief to deny service to LGBT customers. But in the new 2016 survey, only 50 percent of white evangelical Protestants expressed such approval, as opposed to 56 percent the year before. Mormons showed the second-highest rates of approval. About 42 percent of Mormons backed businesspeople who deny services in the latest survey, as opposed to the 58 percent who favored them the previous year. But these two conservatively minded religious groups weren’t the only ones to shift their views about bakers, for example, who won’t make a cake for … [Read more...]

  • Editor's viewpoints 5 days ago

    Beloved – A prayer

    by Jill Duffield
    Lord God, why do we insist on putting boundaries on your limitless love? You create us and call us good, made in your image even, and yet we refuse to see each other as the beloved children You claim us to be. Forgive us when we fail to see You in each person we meet. Forgive us when instead of saying, “They are good,” we assume they are bad and somehow outside the purview of Your care and ours. Help us, Heavenly Father, to notice those thoughts that creep into…

  • Outpost Blog 6 days ago

    The persistent pursuit of perfect programs

    by Rachel Young
    My book club is reading John Steinbeck’s novel “East of Eden.” A passing description of a passing character caught my attention: “Mrs. Edwards was persistently if not profoundly religious. She spent a great part of her time with the mechanics of her church, which did not leave her time for either its background or its effects.” I see myself in the description: While I may care about the church’s background and effects, I direct my time, energy and mindshare to the church’s mechanics – to the day-to-day, week-to-week, month-to-month and…

  • Outlook Features 6 days ago

    Co-moderator reflections:  What we are seeing so far

    by The Presbyterian Outlook
    We greet you with great hopes for our denomination and with gratitude for the privilege of serving as your co-moderators.  By the time we gather at Big Tent in July, we will have visited 19 presbyteries, four synods, three seminaries, two Presbyterian-related colleges, three ecumenical dialogues, eight conferences (including the Presbyterian Youth Triennium, Montreat College Conference, Association of Presbyterian Church Educators annual event, Progressive Youth Ministry Conference, White Privilege Conference and the Mo-Ranch Women’s Conference), made three international trips (Thailand, Lebanon/Syria and Rwanda) and attended countless meetings.  We are happy…

  • Editorials 7 days ago

    A time to speak and a time to remain silent

    by Jill Duffield
    I recently came across this quote attributed to F. Scott Fitzgerald: “The test of a first-rate intelligence is the ability to hold two opposing ideas in mind at the same time and still maintain the ability to function.” If Fitzgerald is correct, our current cultural ethos isn’t very smart. It stuns me to see, repeatedly, our collective inability to hold two or more ideas in tension. Our thinking (and our debate) is as gerrymandered as our voting districts, with extreme voices drowning out more nuanced sentiments. Even within church groups…

