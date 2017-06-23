The Presbyterian Outlook

(OGA) A map can be an essential tool for anyone embarking on a road trip. Now a different kind of map—an interactive map of Presbyterian historic sites—is available for those headed to St. Louis to attend Big Tent (July 6–8) or the 223rd General Assembly (June 16–23, 2018). The new online map, developed by staff in the Presbyterian Church (U.S.A.)’s Office of the General Assembly, gives locations and information about thirteen historic churches and other sites in the St. Louis area. Screenshot of Presbyterian Historic Sites Storymap On the map, the sites are flagged by numbered red signpost icons. Click on a signpost or one of the photos below the map to read a short blurb about the history of the site. Zoom in on the map for more exact street locations. The sites include Blackburn College, founded in 1837 by pioneering Presbyterian pastor Gideon Blackburn, and the monument and gravesite of Elijah P. Lovejoy, a Presbyterian minister whose crusade against slavery cost … [Read more...]
New interactive map highlights Presbyterian historic sites in St. Louis area
Way Forward Commission expected to release interim report soon
The Way Forward Commission will meet by conference call June 27 – and is expected to soon release a mid-term report regarding its work, midway to the 2018 General Assembly. In the days leading up to that, there’s been some building tension – particularly regarding what the commission might say or recommend regarding the Presbyterian Mission Agency. Tony De La Rosa, interim executive director of the Presbyterian Mission Agency, on June 15 released a seven-page “open letter” to the commission, saying he was doing so “in my own individual capacity.” In that letter, De La Rosa raised several issues he wants the commission to consider, asked the commission to meet with leadership of the agency in September and asked for “deeper, intentional conversation.” Now, the leadership of the Presbyterian Mission Agency Board has written a letter to the full board and to the leadership cabinet of the Presbyterian Mission Agency – voicing concerns about De La Rosa’s letter. Ken Godshall, the … [Read more...]
A season of prayer of peace on the Korean Peninsula
(OGA) June 25 marks the beginning of the Korea War—in 1950—as understood in South Korea. For the Presbyterian Church (U.S.A.) it also marks the beginning of the “Season of Prayer and Reflection in the Korean Peninsula,” which runs until August 15, the day in 1945 when Korea was liberated from the Japanese occupation of WWII. For a number of years, leaders from the PC(USA) and the Presbyterian Church in Korea (PCK) have called on members and friends of both churches to pray for peace on the Korean Peninsula and to engage in a season of prayer and reflection from the key historic dates of June 25 through August 15. Memorial Tower at No Gun Ri Peace Park, South Korea The Season of Prayer emphasizes that: “For the people of the PCK, this season of prayer will be a time to remember the suffering of separated families on the Korean Peninsula; and to acknowledge that, since the partition of the peninsula, the Christian commitment to reconciliation has been compromised by … [Read more...]
Learning from urban churches
Guest commentary by Nile Harper (What are the hallmarks of healthy churches in your region? Submit a blog or a “what’s right” piece to the Outlook! More information here.) Yes, God is doing new things in and through Presbyterian congregations in urban areas today! In my work with urban congregations, I’ve witnessed the creative life and ministries of urban churches. Despite declining membership and decreasing financial resources in some congregations, significant numbers of urban churches (including Presbyterian churches) currently are growing in spirit and witness and in vitality. What are some of the signs of this vitality? Worship The most dynamic sign of vitality is the creative worship taking place in many urban congregations. Music is alive and spiritually powerful. Preaching is engaging and vigorous. Liturgy is culturally sensitive and directly related to mission. Renewed worship is being designed to speak to the mind as well as to the heart and soul. There is … [Read more...]
June 25, 2017 – 3rd Sunday after Pentecost
Genesis 21:8-21; Romans 6:1b-11; Matthew 10:24-39 Ordinary 12A; Proper 7 I do not like biblical door number one or biblical door number two this week. Perhaps the epistle lesson from Romans is the way to go, although dying and rising with Christ presents its own set of preaching challenges. The Old Testament reading from Genesis is one of my least favorite stories in Genesis. Sarah appears petty and jealous and cruel. Abraham comes across as unwilling to stand up for the vulnerable, I don’t care if God tells him to listen to Sarah. Then there’s God in this narrative. God’s instruction to Abraham to listen to Sarah and send Hagar and Ishmael away does not inspire me to praise and worship, either. The pericope overflows with character traits one would not admonish anyone to emulate. But, alleluia, one can preach the Gospel text, right? Disciples should be like their teachers. So far so good. Don’t be afraid. Standard biblical fare and sound advice even if difficult to … [Read more...]
No major US religious groups approve refusing service to gays
(RNS) In no U.S. religious group does a majority think it’s acceptable for businesspeople to invoke their religious beliefs to refuse service to gays. This finding from a 2016 Public Religion Research Institute survey is a first, said Robert P. Jones, CEO of the nonprofit research group. In a 2015 PRRI survey that asked the same question, more than half of white evangelical Protestants and Mormons approved of those who cited religious belief to deny service to LGBT customers. But in the new 2016 survey, only 50 percent of white evangelical Protestants expressed such approval, as opposed to 56 percent the year before. Mormons showed the second-highest rates of approval. About 42 percent of Mormons backed businesspeople who deny services in the latest survey, as opposed to the 58 percent who favored them the previous year. But these two conservatively minded religious groups weren’t the only ones to shift their views about bakers, for example, who won’t make a cake for … [Read more...]
- 1
- 2
- 3
- …
- 2223
- Next Page »